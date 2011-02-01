Exclusive: Roma close to swapping Bruno Peres for attacker
30 January at 13:50Roma is close to offloading some dirty laundry as sporting director Monchi is meeting with his counterpart from Genoa to discuss a straight swap of Bruno Peres and Diego Laxalt.
Per CalcioMercato.com’s reporter, Angelo Taglieri, Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti has said the swap may take place. It would see Bruno Peres, who has become a pariah among the Giallorossi faithful, trade places with the Uruguayan left-wing attacker.
Originally, the Brazilian had been linked with moves to Turkey or Portugal, but he made it clear that he wants to remain in Italy. It’s believed that only the defender’s approval is holding up the deal.
Go to comments