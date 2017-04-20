Jesus Navas. The 31-year-old Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and his former Sporting Director at Sevilla and soon to be installed at Roma, Monchi, has already flown to England to try to finalise the deal.

Reports in today’s Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma are closing in on Manchester City play-maker. The 31-year-old Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and his former Sporting Director at Sevilla and soon to be installed at Roma, Monchi, has already flown to England to try to finalise the deal.

The journal states that talks took place last week with the Italian side offering the player a three-year deal worth €3m-per-season to move to the Eternal City this summer. His former club are also believed to be interested but the Roman’s offer is vastly superior to the one pitched by the Andalusian’s.



Navas arrived in England in 2013 and has gone on to make over 120 appearances for The Citizens, scoring four goals. He’s adept at playing both as a right-back and an attacking midfielder and Monchi has always been a huge admirer of the man from Los Palacios.