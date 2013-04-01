Roma coach Di Francesco: "I expect more goals from Dzeko"

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco stopped by Premium Sport after the goalless draw against Chievo in the Serie A.



The Giallorossi coach began by accepting responsibility saying that: "we deserved a goal, but we didn’t score and that is our responsibility. We had more than 70% of the ball possession and we had so many chances. At times, we lacked something in terms of determination and that is what we need to improve. The crosses were coming in and we need to fill the penalty area better. We were centimetres away from finishing these chances off and created a great deal, so I am happy with everything except the goals."



Di Francesco then spoke about the lack of goals saying that "For sure we are expecting more goals from Dzeko but we can’t just rely on his goals. It’s true we aren’t scoring as much as we did before, but Patrik Schick can play on the right or as a centre-forward, as we saw today. Also, many other players need to score too."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)