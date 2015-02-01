New Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco knows the air of Roma well, before his appointment as the coach earlier this summer, the tactician formerly wore the Giallorossi jersey. As he wants to be successful in his new job, it seems as if he may already be getting some helpful hints from his former teammate and now director in the head offices, Francesco Totti. Just yesterday it was confirmed that the Roma legend would be attending the initial classes required to sit on the bench in Europe. Di Francesco takes a minute to expand on this relationship.

Speaking of Totti, the Roma coach says, "He has already started to move my pawns from the blackboard. I told him ‘Do you want to be the coach in my place?’ Apart from everything, with Francesco Totti we always compare and he also wants to play with the 4- 3-3, so I continue because he told me to. It is right for him to do this course because he will understand what he really wants to do. I tell you as one who started as a manager, then in the middle of the market, I decided that I wanted to be a coach. Everything he will have to do with passion without ever feeling finished. I told him, ‘move fewer pawns because football is dynamic, not static’ then we’ll see.”