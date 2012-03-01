Some Crotone fans were insulting Spalletti and in added time Spalletti stared at them without moving/talking for 2 minutes.



Idolo pic.twitter.com/H239BRO61U — Calcio AS Roma (@CalcioASRoma) February 12, 2017

Roma’s trip to Crotone went very well today.The Giallorossi earned a third-straight win, fans of comedy enjoyed another embarrassing Edin Dzeko penalty miss… and Spaghetti Western enthusiasts got to enjoy a hilarious blast from the past.Twenty minutes into the second half, the Giallorossi were 1-0 up in a game that was proving to be more difficult than expected, the relegation-battling Crotone going behind to a Radja Nainggolan goal but being spared the rod by Dzeko.And yet, with Roma needing a win to keep up with Napoli’s tempo (they won on Friday) and hoping to reduce the gap with Juventus (who played here in midweek, and also won 2-0), Coach Luciano Spalletti let his attention wander elsewhere: the stands!It turns out that a number of Crotone fans began to insult the Tuscan Coach… who decided to go full Clint Eastwood on them, staring them down for the following two minutes in complete silence before turning around and getting back to the game.Coincidence or not… Edin Dzeko made good on his miss a few minutes later, scoring Roma’s second and ending the game as a contest.The news was initially reported by wonderful twitter account CalcioASRoma: