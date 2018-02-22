Bad news for Liverpool: Roma are going to fight as hard as they can to keep star goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian international (and Number 1) has been linked to a move worth

65 million to the Premier League, with the Reds and rivals Chelsea being particularly interested in him. He has already racked up an impressive 13 Serie A clean sheets this season.

But Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has issued a rallying cry to his club, straight after his side defeated Crotone 2-0 on the road.

"

"It is obvious that such a player is well liked, but we have to think big.

"We must start holding onto some players."

This confirms what sporting director Monchi said recently:

"He is happy