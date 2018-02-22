Roma, Di Francesco: We need to fight to keep Liverpool target
19 March at 17:35Bad news for Liverpool: Roma are going to fight as hard as they can to keep star goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
The Brazilian international (and Number 1) has been linked to a move worth €65 million to the Premier League, with the Reds and rivals Chelsea being particularly interested in him. He has already racked up an impressive 13 Serie A clean sheets this season.
But Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has issued a rallying cry to his club, straight after his side defeated Crotone 2-0 on the road.
"Real Madrid wants Alisson? I'm very calm, we do not have to talk about the market in March because we have important games,” EDF said.
"It is obvious that such a player is well liked, but we have to think big.
"We must start holding onto some players."
This confirms what sporting director Monchi said recently:
"He is happy here and we are as well. We have no offer at the moment, I talk to him every week and he is happy. He wants to do important things in Rome."
