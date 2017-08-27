Roma complete signing of Spurs target: decisive meeting tomorrow
27 August at 18:14Roma have completed the signing of Spurs target Patrik Schick, according to a report of Sky Sport. The giallorossi had reached an agreement with Sampdoria earlier this week and the 21-year-old starlet is now said to have also agreed terms with the giallorossi.
Tottenham scouted Schick last season but the U 21 Czech Republic International is understood to have completed a move to Roma now.
According to Sky Sport, Roma and Sampdoria will meet tomorrow to finalize the deal. The player’s agent is expected to take part to the meeting as well with Schick who should replace new Liverpool signing Mohammed Salah.
Roma had been chasing Riyad Mahrez for very long time this summer but Leicester refused to sell the Algeria star for less than € 45 minutes.
Roma’s highest bid was € 35 million and given Leicester City’s refusal to sell Mahrez, the Serie A giants decided to complete the signing of Schick.
Go to comments