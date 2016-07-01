News today of Patrik’s Schick’s injury has been confirmed by medical tests undergone with the Roma medical staff. The newly acquired player will be out of action for 15 days, with a muscular injury to the thigh. This comes as a blow for the former Sampdoria attacker, who is still wanting to make an impact with his new club and show his worth after a heavy sum was handed out by the capital club for his services in August.

On a brighter note, the Giallorossi will be happy to hear news that Nainggolan and Manolas are back with the group and nearing full fitness. Roma are preparing for their Serie A clash against Udinese this weekend.