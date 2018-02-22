Roma consider move for Mario Balotelli
06 April at 10:50Roma are interested in signing Mario Balotelli, reports in Italy claim. The contract of the Italian striker expires at the end of the season and Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is a long time admirer of the 28-year-old who has had a couple of positive campaigns at Nice.
“I would coach Balotelli – Di Francesco recently claimed -. I talked to him two years ago when I was at Sassuolo. I wanted him to play for the club because he is an exciting player. Despite his character, he has amazing technical skills.”
Balotelli’s agent Mino Raiola has also recently met with representatives of Roma. Our very own Andrea Sereni claims Raiola will meet Baldissoni and Monchi today to discuss the contract extension of Luca Pellegrini, a promising winger represented by the Italian agent.
An agreement between the two parties is in place and during today’s meeting Raiola and Roma could also discuss the possibility of a possible return of Mario Baloteli to Italy.
