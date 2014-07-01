Roma crisis may lead to immediate sale of Man Utd, Chelsea target

At this point, someone will pay the piper. Roma’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta was nothing less than traumatic for the Giallorossi brass.



There is crisis in Trigoria. Beyond results, Roma has experienced struggles in all areas including off the pitch, as evidenced by Radja Nainggolan’s punishment. What many had hoped would turn the tide back in favor of Roma, instead gave way to a sloppy match against Atalanta, which dropped them out of a Champions League spot, and virtually threw away their Scudetto hopes.



The "crisis", as defined by sporting director Monchi, will be analyzed at a summit in London with president James Pallotta. There are no money for the market, but the priority identified by the managers is another: to sell.



All indications lead to Kevin Strootman. The midfielder was among the worst against Atalanta to the point of saying "I've never played so badly.” He’s endured a complicated relationship with the manager, Eusebio di Francesco, and is in a role that is not suited for him, may find himself in England before the club returns from their holiday.



Additionally, Lorenzo Pellegrini has serious offers and a release clause for the summer, however Rome don’t not want to sell him and it would take €35 million. Bruno Peres, Maxime Gonalons, Cengiz Under, Gerson, and Emerson are all on the table.

