Roma-De Rossi, a renewal is very close to being complete

Daniele De Rossi's contract will be expiring with AS Roma this coming summer as his future has been in doubt for sometime now. In past interviews, De Rossi had said that Roma never contacted him for a renewal as he wasn't sure of his future. The Italian international has been with Roma all of his career and is viewed as one of the top leaders within the club (along side Francesco Totti).



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it now seems like Daniele De Rossi's contract renewal with Roma is inches away as he is set to get a 2 year contract renewal. He will likely make a 6.5 million euros annual salary as he will still be one of the highest paid players in the Italian Serie A.



Roma have been doing well of late as they are in second place in the Serie A standings behind Allegri's Juventus. Juve are looking to win a 6th consecutive league title which is something that has never been done before in the history of the league.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)