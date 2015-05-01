Roma, De Rossi: 'Future? It doesn't matter, I am focused on our results'

Daniele De Rossi spoke after the Roma-Juve (3-1 FT) game, here is what he had to say to Premium Sport: "This is a very important win for us especially considering the fact that we re-claimed the second spot in the standings over Napoli. It wasn't an easy game for us tonight but we responded well after the Lemina goal. At this point, we have to win our next two games to keep adding pressure on Juventus. Tonight we had great support from our fans, I would love it to be like this for every game not only against Juventus. Future? I am not thinking about this since I am fully focused on our upcoming results. We will now rest a little bit but then we have to get ready for our final two games in the Italian Serie A".



De Rossi's contract is set to expire this coming summer as contract renewal talks haven't produced anything conclusive to date.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)