Roma, De Rossi: ‘Liverpool have made a statement like we did’
13 April at 15:15Daniele De Rossi gave his reaction to today’s UEFA Champions League semi-final draw during an interview with Roma TV. Here is what he had to say ahead of the Giallorossi’s forthcoming double header against Liverpool:
“Who we got in the draw mattered little. All the teams at this point are great. Liverpool have made a statement like we did, they beat the side that I thought were the favourites. They have a great coach. Like Barcelona and Shakhtar, we have huge respect for them – but we have a chance.
“We also have a very important game on Sunday. It is vital not only for the fans, but also for our position in the league table. We are all looking to do well in the derby, while we remain very confident of finishing in the top four. Everyone is motivated to follow the coach’s instructions and to finish the season as well as we possibly can.”
(Roma TV)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
