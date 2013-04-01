Roma, De Rossi praises Antonio Conte

Roma star Daniele De Rossi talked to Il Corriere dello Sport to talk about his career and also about what the future has in store for him. The contract of the 34-year-old expires in June 2019. “I was coached with Spalletti and Conte in a certain moment of my career. They are very different. They are different tactically, they are different for the way they talk to players and the way they make footballers respect them.”



“Good managers make the fortune of young players. Luis Enrique had some incredible qualities that will surely inspire me and the same goes for Luis Enrique. Lot of managers have given me a lot. There is only one manager I didn’t get along with and I don’t want to do what he did. Being a manager is stressful but also very nice. I think it’s the only thing I could do once I hang my boots.”

