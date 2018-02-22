Roma, De Rossi: 'What a night, Di Francesco got it spot on...'

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi spoke to Mediaset after their impressive 3-0 comeback win over FC Barcelona, here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press:



" What a night! This is a great result for us and for our history. The important thing is that we continue like this. We haven't accomplished anything yet as there are still many games to go. Even if we lost the first leg game, we were confident with the way we had played and it showed tonight. The difference for me was Di Francesco as he helped us play the right way. He changed a lot of things as he got it spot on. I am happy for the coaches and for my teammates, we did great. This is also a very important for me too as I am 34 years old. This win is one of the best I have ever experienced since joining Roma...".



Roma and Liverpool have both advanced to the semi-finals of the competition as we will know who will be joining them tomorrow...