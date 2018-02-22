Roma, De Rossi: ‘Why I rejected Real Madrid and Barcelona’
26 April at 17:55AS Roma star Daniele de Rossi has revealed why refused to join Real Madrid and Barcelona during his younger days.
Now 34, De Rossi has been at Roma for 18 years now after he joined the club as a youngster in 2000 and has become an important player for the club since making a debut in 2001. This season, the midfielder has appeared 19 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting once.
In a recent interview that De Rossi gave to Canal Sports, he revealed the reason why he didn't join Barcelona or Real Madrid during his younger days. He said: "You know, it is wrong professionally and it is a mistake."
"I have a different way of being ambitious, not to win the biggest club in the world, but try to win wherever you are. To try to give the winning mentality where it does not exist."
"To try to do something no one has done before. That is why it happened and it is all I dreamt of."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
