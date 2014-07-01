According to

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Goal.com

, Roma is strongly considering an offer for Milan’s talented winger Suso. The Giallorossi club is looking for a replacement for the outgoing Salah to Liverpool, and they evaluates the Spanish player as an alternative to Riyad Mahrez. Leicester's Algerian exterior remains their main objective, but the English club is hesitant at the negotiation table. Roma’s Monchi has been quiet on the situation regarding Mahrez, after the Juve-Roma friendly in Boston, USA. Milan will be ready to deal Suso for the right price, but the entire scenario hinges on Leicester and Mahrez.