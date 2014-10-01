Roma, concerned with De Rossi, aims to bring in AC Milan, Spurs target

With his team in the darkest moment of the season, AS Roma sporting director Monchi is turning his attention to a long-term concern in January. Midfield stalwart, and team captain Daniele De Rossi is no longer in the glory days of his youth, and it’s showing.



The 34-year-old is at the end of what may be the worst year of his career. Despite all the promise in the world, after having been named captain following Francesco Totti’s retirement, 2017 has quickly devolved into a series of nightmares for the World Cup winner.



Now, with each and every day of his advanced age showing, the Spanish executive is keen to find a replacement before De Rossi’s slow and laborious play takes it’s toll, and perhaps costs Roma the Scudetto…if it hasn’t already.



According to La Repubblica, Roma are keen to bring in Fiorentina veteran Milan Badelj to secure the defensive midfield position. It wasn’t meant to be this way as Roma, impressed with his play against them in Europa League last year, signed Maxime Gonalons. Unfortunately for both parties, he has been even worse than De Rossi, and has left a gaping hole in front of the defense.