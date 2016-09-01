Roma defender linked to January move

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and Roma sporting director Monchi is continuing to work hard on improving Eusebio Di Francesco’s squad. As well as incomings, there could also be some departures next month.



The Giallorossi are set for a decisive match tomorrow night, as they prepare to take on Qarabag in their quest to reach the next round of the Champions League.



One man who will not feature though is Brazilian right-back Bruno Peres, who will serve a one-match suspension having been sent off against Atlético Madrid in the previous match. The former Torino man didn’t play against SPAL on Friday night either, leading some to suggest he is no longer part of the coach’s plans.



According to Calciomercato.it, we cannot rule out the possibility of him being sold before the window closes at the end of next month. Liga NOS giants Benfica and Porto apparently lead the race to sign him, but English side Watford are also interested.



As for his replacement, Monchi is said to be weighing up three names: Matteo Darmian, Aleix Vidal and Šime Vrsaljko. Only time will tell the extent to which the right-back position will be revolutionised this winter.



(Calciomercato.it)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)