Roma defender plays down Inter, Chelsea links

Roma defender Kostas Manolas is one of the most wanted stars in Europe. The reliable centre-back is being linked with moves to Chelsea and Inter but with an interview released with Sky Sport, the Greece International has played down exit rumours.



“I see myself playing here next season”, Manolas said.



“We are all focused on the last game of the season, we must win to finish in second place. The Genoa clash will be hard, Roma deserve to play the Champions League and we must qualify for the group stages.”



“It was hard without Champions League this season, this time we must qualify.”

As for Totti, who will play his last game with Roma on Sunday, Manolas said: “He’s calm, he is an amazing person who I was lucky enough to meet and know. He can go anywhere he wants. He’s smart and classy.”



​Manolas’ Roma contract runs until 2019 and the 25-year-old could be offered a contract extension in the summer.

