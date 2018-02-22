Roma deny Real Madrid offer for Liverpool target
21 March at 17:35Roma director of football Monchi has denied reports claiming that Real Madrid have made a € 60 million offer for the giallorossi star goalkeeper Alisson. Yesterday’s reports in Italy claimed the Merengues have already placed a € 60 million bid to sign Alisson in the summer but Monchi denied such reports on Wednesday afternoon.
“Alisson is the starter of Brazil national team. He has helped the team to improve and he is a vital player for us. He is only 26-year-old and has still room for improvement. We’ve received no offers so far, there are many rumours about his future but we received no offers yet. We want to keep him with us" Monchi told Esporte Cope.
Monchi did also talk about the upcoming Champions League showdown against Barcelona: “At the beginning I thought we were unlucky but it didn’t last long. I’ve focused on the game straight away, we’ll try to do something important. Of course they are the favourites but that does not mean they will qualify. We are among the top eight clubs in Europe and we’ll get ready to make our dream come true.”
