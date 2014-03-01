Roma have denied that Kostas Manolas is going to Juventus,

“Kostas will stay, and will stay for a long time at Roma,” Monchi claimed in a press conference on Friday.

“We are led to believe that he won’t sign a new deal, but I’ve heard nothing of this, and he’s happy to be here.”

Manchester United are also known to be interested in the Greek international.

“For now our priority is to find a right winger”.

​Manolas has been linked to Inter and Juventus, despite having three years left on his deal. He is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in Italy.

He was set to move to Zenit Saint Petersburg last month, but the deal fell through because of his wage demands.

