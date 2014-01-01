Roma: di Francesco addresses health concerns, Schick’s mentality

Ahead of his club’s matchup against Sampdoria on Sunday, AS Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco spoke to the media at Trigoria on Saturday.



The manager, whose job has been called into question, spoke of the importance of the match, and how his team will adjust to their opponents after playing them only four days ago.



ON DANIELE DE ROSSI’S HEALTH:

We will evaluate him today. Already yesterday he started to increase his workloads. He might also be available for tomorrow’s match, but we will see at the end of the day.



ON THE STATUS OF DIEGO PEROTTI & EL SHAARAWY:

Perotti and El Shaarawy will almost certainly will be called for tomorrow’s match, and one of the two could start from the first minute.



ON PATRICK SCHICK’S ROLE:

In Genoa he came on to the right side and did very well. It showed that with the right mindset, it is a role he can play if he follows my directions.