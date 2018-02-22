Roma, Di Francesco: "Against Shakhtar, we will need the fans support..."

Roma came away with a 3-0 win versus Torino tonight as this was a big win for them. Here is what Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco had to say after the game as he talked to Premium Sport:



"We didn't play well in the first half and Torino imposed their will. In the second half, I decided to use Nainggolan a little higher and we improved. We woke up and we got the three points, hopefully we continue like this. UCL? They have a very good team so we will need the support of the crowd, that's for sure. Schick? He didn't play well in the first half, like most of our players but he is improving. He is young and he has a ton of quality. We have to remain united and we will have to play in a compact way against Shakhtar. I am happy for the points tonight but the season is long and there are many clubs behind us. Alisson? He didn't have to make as many saves at the start of the season but he is now proving his worth. Savorani is traning him very well as he is a great player....".