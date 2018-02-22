Roma, Di Francesco comments on Chelsea links

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is nearing the end of his first season in charge of the Capital club and is receiving plenty of praise of late. He came under fire fairly often in the early stages of the season for his squad selections, substitutions, and refusal to move away from his favored 4-3-3 system.



Nevertheless, Di Francesco managed to right the ship after a rough winter patch and has guided the Giallorossi on a tremendous Champions League campaign that has them in the semifinals against Liverpool after their dramatic comeback against Barcelona.



After yesterday’s 3-0 victory against SPAL, Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Roma TV, and responded to questions about his future and links to the Blues of London:



"Me to Chelsea? I have only Roma on my mind, I'm focused on serious things, we have extraordinary things to achieve."



Roma will certainly be hoping to keep hold of key players and their coach as stability will be needed this summer for a Scudetto challenge next season.

