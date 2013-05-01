Roma: di Francesco discusses how he’s handling Dzeko during Chelsea links

During his weekly press conference, Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco spoke about his working relationships with Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri.



Both players have been linked heavily with imminent moves to Chelsea, but the Italian stresses that he still has complete freedom to utilize them how he sees fit.



“Beyond the market negotiations, I have total freedom in the choice of training,” said Di Francesco. “Emerson and Dzeko, I have them to and if I think they should, I will have them play. I find myself in front of a situation I would not have expected, but I still have Dzeko available and I hope he remains until the end of the season.”



“I do not know the speakers or situations surrounding the rumors. But we do this work and we must be ready for anything. That said, nothing has happened yet. It is normal that if it were to occur, it would be linked to the financial fair play and maybe to things that I do not have to explain but the company.”

