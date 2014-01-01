Roma, Di Francesco confirms that everything is okay between Dzeko and himself...
16 September at 23:25Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Premium Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after his team's win, here is what he had to say: "These are important games that have to be won. We could've scored more goals but I am hoping that we were keeping them for our next game. El Shaarawy did great, he would've deserved to score tonight. We made many changes today as we wanted to allow player's who didn't play as much recently to get game time. Dzeko? He played for the team. He scored two goals and he could've even score a few others. Everything is okay between us, it is normal that these things happen sometimes. We have to keep working hard. Florenzi? He is great, I saw him growing today as the game went on. He is an added piece for us, that's for sure. Pellegrini? I wanted him here as he has to keep working hard. Schick? He isn't ready yet...".
Go to comments