Roma: Di Francesco explains why he didn’t greet Under, and how he can improve

Following his club’s important 2-0 victory over Udinese on Saturday afternoon, Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco spoke to Mediaset about the match.



“I've seen the team has been growing for a while. There's been more conviction in the goal, and the five goals against Benevento have helped us.



ON CENGIZ UNDER:

It's normal for a single player to win games, but we've also developed as a team. We've been patient, waiting for the right moment and punishing our opponents. Our tactical attitude can give us something but it also allows us to take back something.



ON THE CHANGE FROM 4-3-3 TO 4-2-3-1:

My philosophy as coach is working. Maybe we allow some more counters with the 4-2-3-1, it was a mental change as well as tactical. We work on it because I do not like to put teams on the pitch without a tactical plan.



ON HIS FAILURE TO GREET UNDER:

I did not notice when he came out, I said goodbye later.



AGAIN ON UNDER - He has to improve in his choices, sometimes he plays with his head down but he is improving with respect to how he started.



ON SPALLETTI’S CRITICISM:

I do not have to give answers, we have more important things to think about. We now have the Champions League and I have to spend my nervous and physical energy on my team.



ON DZEKO-SHICK - When Dzeko scores, everyone wants him in ... Schick has had little continuity. Dzeko has made himself available to the team, he could score but I'm enjoying his great predisposition towards the team.

