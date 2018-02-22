Roma, Di Francesco hints ad Dzeko snub against AC Milan

Roma star Eusebio Di Francesco talked to media on the eve of Roma-AC Milan. The giallorossi manager confirmed Edin Dzeko could start from the bench against Rino Gattuso’s side tomorrow.



“We can make no more mistakes”, Di Francesco said. “We want to qualify for the next Champions League and we want to qualify for the quarter finals, that’s a very important part of the season.”



“Everybody is fit, I will decide the line-up tonight. Shick could play from the first minute, he can play alongside Dzeko or as a sole striker. Defrel can play as a striker or as a winger. However it is easier to see only one player between Dzeko and Schick start tomorrow.”



“We can still qualify for the next stage of the Champions League. We must be strong enough to remain focused on the game for as much time as we can.”



“Nainggolan? He must recover his mental strength. He can be the player that he used to be, doesn’t matter how many goals he scores. I hope he had already scored a lot because I only want Roma’s good.”



“AC Milan are very well organized. I think Gattuso is doing a great job, he deserves the praise.”

