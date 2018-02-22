Roma, Di Francesco: ‘I don’t have Barcelona on my mind’

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the media earlier this afternoon ahead of his side’s trip to face Bologna in Serie A tomorrow afternoon. Here is what he had to say:



FITNESS – “The lads nearly all came back to us in great shape. There were only two exceptions: Pellegrini will definitely not play tomorrow, but we’re optimistic about having him back for the game against Barcelona. Over Easter we will evaluate his return to the group and I think that it will be doable.



“Cengiz, on the other hand, has a muscular problem: we’re looking at it and whether or not to name him in the team. If the scans come back negative he’ll be there against Bologna. We hope it’s nothing serious.”



ATTACK – “Today I’ll make my decision, both Edin Džeko and Patrik Schick have a 50 per cent chance: one or the other will play. Today I saw some things in training which will help me when I make my choice this evening. The centre-forward role will definitely be filled by one of Edin or Patrik.”



WIDE OPTIONS – “There are three players in competition for spots tomorrow: Perotti, El Shaarawy and Gerson. El Shaarawy is sure to start, so it’s down to Perotti and Gerson for the other starting place. Defrel is back in the squad but hasn’t got as many training sessions under his belt, so he will probably not start.”



BARCELONA – “I don’t have Barcelona on my mind at all. Bologna is our next match and I’m not just saying that as the manager: keeping up our pace in the league is too important. It’s not going to be an easy game and they’ll be looking to do well because they haven’t got a big scalp yet this year. We have to keep our minds on Bologna.”



ROTATION – “We have four huge matches in ten days. I have to shuffle my deck a little. Not making any changes would be mad. There will be some for sure, but in terms of tomorrow’s game I will look to strike the right balance, and not get carried away. In terms of physical fitness, the biggest problems may come in the following matches.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)