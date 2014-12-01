Roma, Di Francesco: 'I was able to convince my players than anything is possible'

Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Premium Sport last night after Roma's big win versus Qarabag, here is what he had to say on the matter :



"It was a great victory, I am very happy indeed. I am also very happy that we finished first in our group. No one gave us a chance but with hard work and determination, we were able to finish ahead of great clubs like Chelsea and Atletico. In the first half of this game I had asked my players to build plays in a smart way since everyone wanted the ball. We had a difficult time to break down Qarabag but when we did, then everything changed. We played a solid second half. The important thing was to convince the players that anything is possible. We did it!".



"Did you believe in this too at the start of the game? I am someone who is very positive and I always believe in positive things...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)