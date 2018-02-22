Roma, Di Francesco: ‘Lazio match worth more than just three points’
14 April at 15:35Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow night’s Derby della Capitale between the Giallorossi and Lazio. Here is what he had to say:
“Games like this give the players all the motivation they need when preparing for them. I want to see the same level of belief as ever. This match is worth more than just the three points.
“I’m not going to give anything away with the formation for tomorrow. Either Patrik Schick or Cengiz Ünder will definitely play.
“We did something extraordinary in the Champions League: that result should make us aware of our abilities. In this game we will have to repeat what made us successful in the Barcelona match – our mentality.
“Grégoire Defrel and Diego Perotti will be out tomorrow. There are still some doubts over Kostas Manolas and Alessandro Florenzi: we’ll know more this afternoon.
“Which team looks in better shape for the derby? This sort of game cancels out all form. We have to approach this match with care, we’ll be up against a team furious after being knocked out of Europe.
“Lazio are the best team in the league at putting their men through on goal. I haven’t spoken to the lads about Liverpool yet, there’ll be time for that after these next three games. Those are the most important right now.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
