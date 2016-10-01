Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is holding a press conference in Milan ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash between Roma and Sampdoria. The giallorossi did not leave Milan after Sunday’s game against Inter and will travel to Genoa later today.Our reporter Marco Demicheli is following the press conference of Di Francesco.“Everybody is eligible to play tomorrow. Every player that I have right now is contracted with Roma and everybody is focused on the Sampdoria game. As of today Dzeko will start tomorrow but I have to talk to him.He is a player of Roma and I think he must play if he is fit. De Rossi? He is not likely to play tomorrow.”“Schick and Defrel could replace Dzeko but at the moment he is our main striker. I think about what Monchi said last week and I can only“I never run away from problems, managers can’t discuss about certain issues sometimes, it doesn’t matter if I agree or if I don’t agree [with Dzeko’s sale], I am the manager of Roma and I’ll cover this role till the end.”"Schick can be a good replacement for Dzeko but must be more determined and have more self-confidence."