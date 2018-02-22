Roma, Di Francesco: ‘Liverpool game fundamental for our project’

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match against Cagliari in Sardinia tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:



“We’ve got many things to assess for the line-up against Cagliari. I’ll decide between today and tomorrow. Strootman, Perotti and Defrel are definitely ruled out.



“It’s going to be a tough game over there, as they’ve just come off a two-day training camp. We’re expecting a real battle, but we have to go into it playing to our strengths and showing our football.



“The club is behind me: we all want to grow and build something. We want to continue down this path, but right now we have to achieve our objective of qualifying for the Champions League again next season.



“The team showed great identity in the game on Wednesday, which is fundamental for a project like Roma’s. It was emotional for me to see the unity and will to win from the Giallorossi players and fans that evening.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)