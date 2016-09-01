Roma: Di Francesco on Juve player he fears the most, 'Schick is not a champion'

On the eve of their titanic clash against Juventus, Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco spoke to the media assembled at Trigoria. Here’s what he had to say.



ON ROMA NEVER HAVING EARNED A POINT AT ALLIANZ STADIUM:

We are preparing for this as a very important game, not decisive, but of great psychological and mental value. We must look for a result at all costs on a difficult field.



ON SPALLETTI SAYING JUVENTUS IS THE FAVORITE FOR THE SCUDETTO:

I think he said [Juventus] is one of the favorites. I thank him because he gave us a compliment, he knows how to win. He talked about numbers, those related to defense are important and I hope to confirm them tomorrow. Spare the compliments though, Max is a great coach.



THE JUVENTUS PLAYER HE FEARS THE MOST:

They have important players, but Higuain is lethal. Dybala is a champion and would be easy to say. I say Mandzukic. He is a player who ruins the balance of teams that must prepare for his physical characteristics.



ON DZEKO’S STRUGGLES TO SCORE:

He is living with a great desire to score, with great positivity, and with great desire to make himself helpful to the team. He does not live with anxiety and anguish about the lack of goals, which I am sure will come because he has the means.



ON SCHICK:

Schick you have seen him, he is growing from all points of view. To help him improve I have to put him on the pitch and get him to score goals. He has a physical talent, not just a technical one. Let's let him mature and grow but he is not yet a champion.



WHAT’S HIS GOAL AGAINST JUVENTUS:

To stay with them on points, and then in March we will play again and say Roma can win the Scudetto.



ON WHO WILL TAKE PENALTIES FROM NOW ON:

De Rossi (laughs, ed.). The penalty taker is always decided before. I will decide the penalty taker tomorrow. I don’t want to say and give Juventus an advantage.