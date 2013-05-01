Roma: Di Francesco on Schick and Dzeko roles, Emerson to return

In preparation for Roma’s match against Cagliari tomorrow, manager Eusebio Di Francesco took questions during a press conference at Trigoria on this afternoon.



He laid the groundwork for strikers Edin Dzeko and Patrik Schick to play together from the start. “The fact that Dzeko and Schick understand each other well off the pitch has an impact on the practices,” he told the assembled media. “And that is a pleasure to see since they could easily be competing for the same spot on the attack.”



He continued, “Patrik practiced a new role on the pitch and tomorrow they could play together once again. However, I don’t like to talk about them as a couple, as I prefer they be considered as two fundamental pieces in the trident.”



He also spoke about the defense. “We’ll try to let Kolarov rest for once, maybe in the match against Torino. Emerson did a lot to come back from a nasty injury, he just needs to take the last step. He needs minutes in his legs and maybe tomorrow he’ll get some, while he’ll start in Coppa Italia.”

