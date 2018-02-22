Roma, Di Francesco: Patience key in win, boldness needed for Barcelona
18 March at 18:45Roma boss Eusebio Di Franceso spoke with media following the 2-0 away win against Crotone. Above all he was pleased with the team's patience and continuous improvement in the league.
"We put in a good performance in the first half. Crotone set back and allowed us a lot of possession, so we had to be patient and move the ball well down the wings."
On El Shaarawy: "I am pleased to see Stephan score again and be decisive today. I am sure he''ll be back in the national team soon with performances such as this."
On Barcelona in the Champions: We must be confident and bold. It will be a great opportunity as we will play against one of the strongest teams and one of the strongest players in the world. We have to approach the challenge with enthusiasm."
