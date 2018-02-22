Roma: Di Francesco plans line-ups revolution ahead of Barcelona clash
Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is set to rest a host of players against Genoa with the club's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool coming up.
The giallorossi picked up a stunning 3-0 win over Catalan giants Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final to advance into the semi-finals of the competition, where they will take on Premier League giants Liverpool. Di Francesco's men though, have no respite .
Per ForzaRoma, Di Francesco will be forced to make a host of changes for the club's upcoming Serie A game against Genoa.
With another league clash against SPAL coming up, Di Francesco is set to consider resting Alessandro Florenzi and Lorenzo Pellegrini. The duo of Cengiz Under and Stephan El-Shaarawy too could be rested.
Maxime Gonalons, who hasn't impressed since joining Roma, could start with chances of Daniele de Rossi being rested quite high. Barcelona match-winner Kostas Manolas is out with cramps as well.
Kaustubh Pandey
