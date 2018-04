Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is set to rest a host of players against Genoa with the club's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool coming up.The giallorossi picked up a stunning 3-0 win over Catalan giants Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final to advance into the semi-finals of the competition, where they will take on Premier League giants Liverpool. Di Francesco's men though, have no respite . Per ForzaRoma , Di Francesco will be forced to make a host of changes for the club's upcoming Serie A game against Genoa.With another league clash against SPAL coming up, Di Francesco is set to consider resting Alessandro Florenzi and Lorenzo Pellegrini. The duo of Cengiz Under and Stephan El-Shaarawy too could be rested.Maxime Gonalons, who hasn't impressed since joining Roma, could start with chances of Daniele de Rossi being rested quite high. Barcelona match-winner Kostas Manolas is out with cramps as well.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)