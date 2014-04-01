Roma, Di Francesco: ‘Schick not raedy to start’
16 February at 15:51Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco held a press conference on Friday afternoon, on the eve of the Serie A clash against Udinese. Daniele De Rossi is set to start form the beginning, Di Francesco said: “When you recover from an injury it is easier to play two successive games so, yes, De Rossi could start. We have to be careful against Udinese because they have a great manager like Oddo.”
“Monchi said we are building something important and I agree. I hope Roma will win trophies as soon as possible. We have to focus on our targets, that’s the best thing to do. Now we have to play in Serie A then there will be the Champions League. That’s the only thing we are thinking of, we don’t care about the rest.”
“Schick? He has been training very well, he is an excellent footballer and I think he is really improving. He is recovered now but is not ready to start yet.”
