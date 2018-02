Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco held a press conference on Friday afternoon, on the eve of the Serie A clash against Udinese . Daniele De Rossi is set to start form the beginning, Di Francesco said: “When you recover from an injury it is easier to play two successive games so, yes, De Rossi could start.“Monchi said we are building something important and I agree. I hope Roma will win trophies as soon as possible. We have to focus on our targets, that’s the best thing to do. Now we have to play in Serie A then there will be the Champions League. That’s the only thing we are thinking of,“Schick?He is recovered now but is not ready to start yet.”