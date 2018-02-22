Roma: Di Francesco sends message to Liverpool fan Sean Cox
27 April at 15:35Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match at home to Chievo tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:
“I personally condemn all forms of violence. My staff and I are very close to Sean and his family. I hope that the return leg is a real show of sportsmanship which we can all take pride in. I make this appeal to the fans.
“We had hoped to stay in the game and lose less individual battles. However, we now face another important match against Chievo. I expect the boys to show the right desire to make up for our midweek performance. There are four fundamental league games left to play.
“Liverpool were physically superior to us. To compete at certain levels, we must be a little more competitive and, if need be, nasty. We were a bit lost and scared, which should not happen because we are in a Champions League semi-final.
“Those who do not believe we can come back from this should stay at home. It would be absurd to play the return leg with that attitude. I think we have the strength. First, we must take care of business against Chievo, then think about Liverpool.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
