Roma: Di Francesco to rest four key players vs. Genoa

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has already admitted that rotation will be key to his side’s success over the coming weeks, as the Giallorossi look to remain competitive in Serie A while keeping their best players fit ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool.



Tonight’s match at home to Genoa provides the 48-year-old tactician with an ideal opportunity to rest some of his stars after the exertions of last week’s matches against Barcelona and Lazio.



Indeed, reports suggest Kostas Manolas, Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan will all be left out of the starting XI, while Diego Perotti once again misses out due to injury.



Here is how the two teams are expected to line-up at the Stadio Olimpico this evening:



Roma (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Gonalons, Gerson; Ünder, Džeko, El Shaarawy.



Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; El Yamiq, Rossettini, Zukanović; Rosi, Rigoni, Bertolacci, Hiljemark, Laxalt; Pandev, Lapadula.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)