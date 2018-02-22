Roma, Di Francesco: ‘We can’t think about Liverpool, sometimes we are masochist’
18 April at 23:17Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco talked to media after the giallorossi’s 2-1 against Genoa: “We did very well at the beginning but we were unable to finish off the game. We hurt ourselves, sometimes we are a bit masochist. It’s not the first time that this happens. The lads did what I told them but we lost too many balls in the middle of the field. We were too naive sometimes. We should have closed the game earlier.”
ON LIVERPOOL – “There weren’t many fans at the stadium, they are thinking about other stuff. We had a good approach but after that we started to think about Spal. I am not thinking of Liverpool and the same goes for the lads. We must qualify for the Champions League through the league.”
EUPHORY – “It’s better to be happy rather than depressed. We must think about ourselves and continue to work hard. We had to win today and we did it. We created many goal chances but we couldn’t score much. It’s a pity but I am happy for the win.”
NEXT GAME – “Balance is needed, I will make some changes because the same players can’t play too many games in a row. We will do everything to win next week-end before playing against Liverpool. I won’t reveal who will rest on Saturday, I don’t want to give [Spal manager] Semplici any advantage.”
