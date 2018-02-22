Roma, Di Francesco: “We will enjoy this result but we have big plans ahead”

It was an incredible night for Roma as they beat Barcelona 3-0 and they have now progressed to the next phase. Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Premium Sport after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Result? It was a huge result for us for sure and we will celebrate it tonight. We really believed and we did great. I told the guys that there will be the derby on Sunday so we have to remain focused. I am really happy for the players, they played with the right mentality tonight. We are now looking ahead as we have big plans. We can't just be happy for this result, we have to keep doing well. Ucl final? We have to believe and yes it has to be our objective. Schick? He is a great player. I used him close to Dzeko and he really helped out. He was great tactically speaking and I am very happy for him. PK? I am the one who chooses the PK shooters, it was Nainggolan and De Rossi for tonight's game. De Rossi normally shoots very well and he scored a huge goal...".