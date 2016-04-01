Roma Director Monchi: "We've rejected Chelsea's offer for Dzeko"

AS Roma's Spanish Sporting Director Monchi was interviewed by Premium Sport seconds before kick-off between the Giallorossi and Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the postponed Serie A match between the two sides.



The former Sevilla Director was immediately asked about the future of Edin Dzeko saying: "like every club in the world, we listen to the offers that arrive for our players, not just for Edin, but anyone in the squad. We are ready to listen and then we decide. Now Dzeko is here and the rest doesn’t matter, which means the offer that arrived is not interesting. I don’t know what personal terms were offered to the player, as I am not his agent. I am talking about Roma: an offer arrives, we look at it and then decide."



Monchi continued by saying that: "A director of sport must look at the economic and sporting aspect, that is the point of the role. I am a director, I must consider both, otherwise tomorrow I would’ve gone to sign Leo Messi."



In conclusion Monchi was asked about the rumors regarding another Barcelona player Aleix Vidal replying. "I have already had him when I was at Sevilla but he is a Barcelona player and don't talk about players that play for other clubs."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)