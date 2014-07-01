Roma don’t need to look at Chelsea’s result tonight

As far as Roma are concerned tonight, the equation is simple: should they avoid defeat at home to Azerbaijani champions Qarabag, they will secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. This would be a quite fantastic achievement in itself, given how few people expected them to progress from a group which also includes Chelsea and Atlético Madrid – two heavyweights of the game who are set to face each other at Stamford Bridge in just a few hours.



Truth be told, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men should be looking to lay a marker down ahead of the forthcoming draw for the knockout stage. They must look to make the Stadio Olimpico a fearsome place to come for any potential opponent. This can only be done by proving they are ruthless in attack, which a match at home to lesser opponents provides them with the perfect opportunity to do.



Historically, teams have come unstuck at this stage by focusing too much on what other teams in their group are doing. All the Giallorossi have to worry about this evening is taking care of their own business and to forget what is happening in London. That match will take care of itself, and is irrelevant as long as Di Francesco’s charges do their job properly.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)