Roma, Dzeko becomes the club's top seasonal goalscorer in history

With his two goals tonight in Roma's 2-0 win versus Empoli, Edin Dzeko has become Roma's top seasonal goalscorer in history. The 31 year old striker has now scored 33 goals this season (23 goals in the Italian Serie A, 8 goals in the Europa League and 2 goals in the Coppa Italia).



The incredible thing is that there are still many more games to go as Dzeko's 33 goal tally surpasses great strikers like Totti, Manfredini and Volk who have all hit 32 goals at some point in their Roman career. If we consider the 1960-61 season in it's entirety then Manfredini would've scored 34 goals (considering the two goals he scored in the Coppa Delle Fiere final) but because the competition was only played in autumn, these two goals only count on his total for the following year.



Roma came away with a big win tonight as they get a little closer to Juventus at least until tomorrow but tonight has now become a big night for Edin Dzeko as he enters Roma's history books.