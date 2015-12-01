Roma, Dzeko confirms that he wants to stay in Rome long term
16 September at 23:04Roma beat Verona by a 3-0 score line thanks to goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko (*2). The game started off slowly but Nainggolan's goal opened things up. Here is what Edin Dzeko had to say to Premium Sport (via Giallorossi.net) after the game: "Today, it was very important for us to get the three points. It isn't easy to win in the Serie A and these games aren't easy, especially when you think that you already have the three points in the bad before kick-off. We have to continue like this and we have to keep growing. We have to be more focused in these type of games. Future? I never left Roma as I am now planning and staying here long term...".
Dzeko will have to have another solid season if Roma are to compete at the highest of levels since they sold key players such as Momo Salah and Antonio Rudiger (other than losing Spalletti to Inter)...
Go to comments