Roma, Dzeko: 'Our focus is on Liverpool, we want to make a comeback'

SHOW GALLERY

Roma beat Chievo today 4-1 as they remain third in the Italian Serie A standings. Edin Dzeko had a solid game for Di Francesco's club as he scored a brace. Here is what he had to say after the game as he spoke to Sky Sport about their upcoming game against Liverpool:



"Chievo? They are a well organized side but we played a solid game today. Alisson? He did great on that penalty-kick. If they would've scored on that occasion then the game would've changed. Liverpool? We will prepare ourselves well for this game. We want to put in a great performance and we hope to make a comeback like we did against Barcelona. Fans? Well we wish all the best to the fan who got hurt and his family. Security is very important...".



Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 last week as the return leg will be played in Roma on Wednesday. It will take another miracle for Roma...