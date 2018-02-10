Roma: EdF and De Rossi explain how they’ll deal with the cold in Ukraine

Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco and captain Daniele De Rossi spoke to the assembled media in Kharkiv, Ukraine ahead of their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.



The match will be a difficult one, not only for the talent opposite to them, but for the weather. Kickoff in Donetsk is expected to be -9 Celsius tomorrow, with the final whistle be blown in temperatures lower than that.



Here’s what they had to say:



ON THE TEAM’S FORM:

EdF – “Our strength must lie in our organization and togetherness. We've been looking a lot better lately and I hope that improvement continues tomorrow."



ON CENGIZ UNDER:

EdF – “Cengiz has shown his extraordinary ability in recent games and played a key role for us. We'll try to use his talent the best we can - but Roma are a team and we all need to play with the utmost determination.”



ON PLAYING SHAKHTAR AFTER THEIR WINTER BREAK:

DDR – “We don't really know what sort of shape they will be in after such a long winter break. It's not necessarily an advantage for us."



ON THE WEATHER:

DDR – “The cold weather does affect things a little but at the end of the day it comes down to how well you perform out there. We must be switched on from the get-go. The quality of the football will determine who goes through, not the cold.”

