Roma, El Shaarawy reveals Barcelona legend was his first idol
02 April at 13:30During an interview with UEFA.com, Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy discussed the Giallorossi’s upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, and spoke about who his role models as a child were. Here is what he had to say:
“My first idol was Ronaldinho when he was at Barcelona. I remember watching videos because I really loved his skills. I always tried to learn something from them and put that into practice at home. But my biggest idol was Kaká, both as a player and a person. I held him in such high regard, particularly when he played for Milan.
“We know that it’ll be very tough to play against Barcelona at the Camp Nou but we have nothing to lose. We have to try to show our spirit, work hard and capitalise on any chances we get. We have to be mindful that the tie is played over 180 minutes. We’ll have to try to get a good result in Barcelona while remembering that there’s still the home leg to come.”
(UEFA.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments